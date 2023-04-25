 Body Bangin': Set the Stage for the Repair & Experience with "Big Chris" Herron

Body Bangin': Set the Stage for the Repair with "Big Chris"

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Big Chris of Big Chris Collision in Aiken, S.C., on his key takeaways from the Southeast Collision Conference.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs. 

In this episode, Woods interviews Big Chris of Big Chris Collision in Aiken, S.C., on his key takeaways from the Southeast Collision Conference. Plus, he talks about the importance of communicating with customers about insurance issues — something his customers have taken to heart as they pay thousands of dollars after the repair!

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Set the Stage for the Repair & the Experience with “Big Chris” Herron:

