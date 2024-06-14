 Body Bangin' Southeast Collision Conference: Build Your Business With Enjoyment With Bruce Schronce

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Build Your Business With Enjoyment With Bruce Schronce

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Bruce Schronce on five critical aspects to growing your business.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s 2024 Southeast Collision Conference. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Bruce Schronce, CEO of StrongLead, who discusses five critical aspects of growing your business, attracting, developing and retaining great people, leadership cohesion, and enjoying a meaningful and prosperous journey.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Build Your Business with Enjoyment with Bruce Schronce at the SE Collision Conference:

