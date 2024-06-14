Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Build Your Business With Enjoyment With Bruce Schronce

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s 2024 Southeast Collision Conference. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Bruce Schronce, CEO of StrongLead, who discusses five critical aspects of growing your business, attracting, developing and retaining great people, leadership cohesion, and enjoying a meaningful and prosperous journey.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Build Your Business with Enjoyment with Bruce Schronce at the SE Collision Conference: