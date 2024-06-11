 Body Bangin' Southeast Collision Conference: Building Value in Your Business with Matt DiFrancesco

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Building Value in Your Business with Matt DiFrancesco

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Matt DiFrancesco on how to make your business as valuable as possible.

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s 2024 Southeast Collision Conference. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Matt DiFrancesco, owner of High Lift Financial and host of the “Your Business Your Life” podcast, on:

  • How to build value in your business
  • Business structuring
  • How to exit your business one day
  • And more!

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Building Value in Your Business with Matt DiFrancesco at the SE Collision Conference:

