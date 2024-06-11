Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Building Value in Your Business with Matt DiFrancesco

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s 2024 Southeast Collision Conference. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Matt DiFrancesco, owner of High Lift Financial and host of the “Your Business Your Life” podcast, on:

How to build value in your business

Business structuring

How to exit your business one day

And more!

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Building Value in Your Business with Matt DiFrancesco at the SE Collision Conference: