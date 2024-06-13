Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Create a Bulletproof Repair Plan with Danny & Kyle

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s 2024 Southeast Collision Conference. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Kyle Motzkus, general manager of Hunter Auto Body, and Danny Gredinberg of the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG) about the educational session they delivered at the Southeast Collision Conference titled, “Self Confidence: An Advanced Repair Plan You Can Expand On.” Specifically, non-negotiable required operations and explaining these to consumers in order to help build a bulletproof repair plan supported by facts.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Create a Bulletproof Repair Plan with Danny & Kyle: