Body Bangin’: Southeast Collision Conference — Future-proof Your Shop with Mike Anderson

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s 2024 Southeast Collision Conference. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Mike Anderson of Collision Advice on the education sessions he delivered at the Southeast Collision Conference, “Future-proof Your Shop: Tomorrow’s Success Starts with Today” and “100% Disassembly.” Specifically, Anderson discusses:

The importance of 100% disassembly

How your formula for success in the past will not be the same formula for the future

Current industry trends

Auto manufacturers supporting their certified collision shop networks

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Future-Proof Your Shop with Mike Anderson at the SE Collision Conference: