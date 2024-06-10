 Body Bangin': Southeast Collision Conference — Future-proof Your Shop with Mike Anderson

BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
Body Bangin’: Southeast Collision Conference — Future-proof Your Shop with Mike Anderson

Micki Woods interviews Mike Anderson at the Southeast Collision Conference on finding the formula for future success.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s 2024 Southeast Collision Conference. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Mike Anderson of Collision Advice on the education sessions he delivered at the Southeast Collision Conference, “Future-proof Your Shop: Tomorrow’s Success Starts with Today” and “100% Disassembly.” Specifically, Anderson discusses:

  • The importance of 100% disassembly
  • How your formula for success in the past will not be the same formula for the future
  • Current industry trends
  • Auto manufacturers supporting their certified collision shop networks

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Future-Proof Your Shop with Mike Anderson at the SE Collision Conference:

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
