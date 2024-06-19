 Body Bangin' Southeast Collision Conference: It's Time to Level Up with Blake Farley

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Podcasts

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: It’s Time to Level Up with Blake Farley

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Blake Farley of Quality Collision Group on changing your business mindset for success.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s 2024 Southeast Collision Conference. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

Related Articles

In this episode, Woods interviews Blake Farley, executive vice president of operations for Quality Collision Group, about overcoming the obstacle of getting in your own way by thinking you don’t need any help or feedback … which in turn alters your perspective and allows you to change the game.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: It’s Time to Level Up! with Blake Farley at the SE Collision Conference:

You May Also Like

Podcasts

Succession Planning with Matt Di Francesco

Jason Stahl interviews Matt Di Francesco on steps collision repair facility owners need to take now to plan for their eventual exit.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

In the latest episode of BodyShop Business: The Podcast, Jason Stahl interviews Matt Di Francesco, principal of High Lift Financial, on steps collision repair facility owners need to take now to ensure their eventual exit from their businesses is a smooth one.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below:

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
Tool Time Podcast: SATA USA

In this all new episode of the Tool Time Podcast, TechShop staff sit down with Chris Springer of SATA USA.

By Jason Stahl
ADAS: You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know with asTech’s Kris Bjerke

Jason Stahl talks with Kris Bjerke on what asTech is doing to address collision repairers’ ADAS needs.

By Jason Stahl
The Success and Growth of OEM Calibration

Jason Stahl talks with James Rodis and Andy Hipwell on the growth and expansion of OEM Calibration.

By Jason Stahl
ADAS and Social Media

Jason Stahl talks with AirPro Diagnostics’ Josh McFarlin on whether ADAS discussion on social media has been good or bad for the industry.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Recruiting & Retaining Technicians with Jay Goninen

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Jay Goninen of Wrench Way on novel ways to recruit and retain technicians.

By Jason Stahl
Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Stop Your Shop’s Leaky Profit With Taylor Moss

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Taylor Moss of OEC on the primary places shops are losing profits.

By Jason Stahl
Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Build Your Business With Enjoyment With Bruce Schronce

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Bruce Schronce on five critical aspects to growing your business.

By Jason Stahl
Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Create a Bulletproof Repair Plan with Danny & Kyle

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Kyle Motzkus and Danny Gredinberg on building a repair plan supported by facts.

By Jason Stahl