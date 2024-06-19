Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: It’s Time to Level Up with Blake Farley

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s 2024 Southeast Collision Conference. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Blake Farley, executive vice president of operations for Quality Collision Group, about overcoming the obstacle of getting in your own way by thinking you don’t need any help or feedback … which in turn alters your perspective and allows you to change the game.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: It’s Time to Level Up! with Blake Farley at the SE Collision Conference: