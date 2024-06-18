Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Recruiting & Retaining Technicians with Jay Goninen

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s 2024 Southeast Collision Conference. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Jay Goninen, president and cofounder of Wrench Way and host of the “Beyond the Wrench” podcast, who offers some great things to consider if you’re looking to acquire new technicians and also fantastic takeaways on ways to retain the top talent that you have.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Recruiting & Retaining Technicians with Jay Goninen at the SE Collision Conference: