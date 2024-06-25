Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: SE Collision Conference Insider with WMABA and CCA

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s 2024 Southeast Collision Conference. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods asks Josh Kent, executive director of the Carolinas Collision Association (CCA), Kyle Bradshaw, president of the CCA, and Brian Davies and John Shoemaker, board members of both the CCA and the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association, to provide a recap of this year’s Southeast Collision Conference and what made it an unforgettable event!

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: SE Collision Conference Insider with WMABA and CCA: