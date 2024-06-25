 Body Bangin' Southeast Collision Conference: SE Collision Conference Insider with WMABA and CCA

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: SE Collision Conference Insider with WMABA and CCA

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods provides a recap of the conference with Josh Kent, Kyle Bradshaw, Brian Davies and John Shoemaker.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s 2024 Southeast Collision Conference. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods asks Josh Kent, executive director of the Carolinas Collision Association (CCA), Kyle Bradshaw, president of the CCA, and Brian Davies and John Shoemaker, board members of both the CCA and the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association, to provide a recap of this year’s Southeast Collision Conference and what made it an unforgettable event!

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: SE Collision Conference Insider with WMABA and CCA:

