Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Stop Your Shop’s Leaky Profit With Taylor Moss

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s 2024 Southeast Collision Conference. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Taylor Moss of OEC about some of the main ways that shops are losing profit and how you can stop the leaks.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Stop Your Shop’s Leaky Profit with Taylor Moss at the SE Collision Conference: