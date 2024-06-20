Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Take Advantage of the Slow Times with Lombard Equipment

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s 2024 Southeast Collision Conference. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Kevin Lombard and Dave Caron of Lombard Equipment about how collision repair facilities can take advantage of the current slowdown and more downtime — specifically, fine-tuning your equipment for maximum shop efficiency and technician comfort. For example, a recent survey found that a technician standing up ergonomically (versus being down on the ground) is 22% more efficient.

Lombard and Caron also talk about the latest frame machine that’s characterized as the “Swiss army knife” of all frame machines — the Bronco and Bronco XL.

