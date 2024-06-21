 Body Bangin' Southeast Collision Conference: The Process and the Shop's Role with Steve Krieps

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: The Process and the Shop’s Role with Steve Krieps

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Steve Krieps of Collision Safety Consultants on right to appraisals and post-repair inspections.

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s 2024 Southeast Collision Conference. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Steve Krieps of Collision Safety Consultants of West Virginia, who was part of a panel at the Southeast Collision Conference where they discussed the pros and cons of right to appraisals, post-repair inspections and the shop’s role regarding those sometimes murky concepts.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: The Process & The Shop’s Role with Steve Krieps at the SE Collision Conference:

