Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: To Calibrate or Not to Calibrate with Greg Peeters

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s 2024 Southeast Collision Conference. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions LLC, on the educational session he gave at the Southeast Collision Conference: “The Critical Steps Involved to Achieve an OEM-Centric Calibration.” Specifically, they talk about ADAS — the good, the bad, the truths and untruths — as well as what it takes to do an accurate calibration as well as when and how to calibrate.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: To Calibrate or Not to Calibrate with Greg Peeters at the SE Collision Conference: