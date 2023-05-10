 Body Bangin': Stop Subletting ADAS Calibrations with Josh McFarlin

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Podcasts

Body Bangin’: Stop Subletting Calibrations with Josh McFarlin

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Josh McFarlin of AirPro Diagnostics on doing calibrations in-house.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs. 

Related Articles

In this episode, Woods interviews Josh McFarlin, executive vice president of operations for AirPro Diagnostics, on ADAS calibrations — specifically, how shops CAN do ADAS calibrations in-house but most do not know what that would look like so they shy away from it. McFarlin believes the best way to go about it is to start out by doing it in small bites.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Stop Subletting ADAS Calibrations with Josh McFarlin:

You May Also Like

Podcasts

The WIN Educational Conference: Celebrating Women in Collision Repair

Jason Stahl interviews Jenny Anderson and Blair Womble of WIN on the upcoming WIN Educational Conference.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

In the latest episode of BodyShop Business: The Podcast, Jason Stahl interviews Jenny Anderson, immediate past chair of the Women's Industry Network (WIN), and Blair Womble, conference committee co-chair of WIN, on the upcoming WIN Educational Conference that is open to the entire collision industry (men and women) and will feature keynote speakers, educational sessions, networking opportunities, award ceremonies and charitable activities.

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
I-CAR Talks Scanning/Calibration Training

Jason Stahl talks to I-CAR’s Scott Kaboos and Jeff Poole about their scanning and calibration training courses.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Car ADAS Aims for Precise Calibration

Jason Stahl talks to Car ADAS CEO Greg Peeters about his mission to bring a safer and more efficient calibration process to the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Tips for Starting a Vehicle Calibration Center

Jason Stahl talks to Frank Terlep about the incredible business opportunity calibration has brought to the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Welcome to the New “Under the Radar” ADAS Podcast!

Jason Stahl talks to Chris Gutierrez, vice president of technology and innovation for Protech Automotive Solutions, about how shops are handling ADAS repairs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Body Bangin’: New Mixing Technology with Amanda Valmonte

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Amanda Valmonte, business development manager with PPG, on the new Moonwalk automated mixing system.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Pre- and Post-Measuring with Chad Dellinger

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Chad Dellinger of Autototality/Car-O-Liner on pre- and post-measuring.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Write Your Strongest Sheet with Danny Gredinberg

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews DEG Administrator Danny Gredinberg on how shops can utilize the DEG to get paid for what they do.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: EVs Love Glue Pulling with Chris White

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews KECO Body Repair Products Owner Chris White on the benefits of glue pull repair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers