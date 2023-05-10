Body Bangin': Stop Subletting ADAS Calibrations with Josh McFarlin

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Josh McFarlin, executive vice president of operations for AirPro Diagnostics, on ADAS calibrations — specifically, how shops CAN do ADAS calibrations in-house but most do not know what that would look like so they shy away from it. McFarlin believes the best way to go about it is to start out by doing it in small bites.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Stop Subletting ADAS Calibrations with Josh McFarlin: