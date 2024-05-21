 Body Bangin': Taking the Gloves Off with Clay Hoberecht

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Podcasts

Body Bangin’: Taking the Gloves Off with Clay Hoberecht

Micki Woods interviews Best Body Shop Owner and Vehicle Care RockStar Clay Hoberecht on how he stands out in a crowded industry.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

Related Articles

In this episode, Woods interviews Clay Hoberecht, owner of Best Body Shop in Wichita, Kan., who was recently named a Babcox Media Vehicle Care RockStar, on what he does differently, why he does it and what separates him from other shops.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Taking the Gloves off with Clay Hoberecht:

You May Also Like

Podcasts

Tool Time Podcast: SATA USA

In this all new episode of the Tool Time Podcast, TechShop staff sit down with Chris Springer of SATA USA.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

TechShop’s Tool Time Podcast Series highlights tool and equipment trends, combined with an educational focus on technology that brings solutions to shop owners and techs as they address the growing complexity of vehicle repair. In this episode, Chris Springer, national accounts and industry relations manager for SATA USA, sits down in person with Eric Garbe, senior automotive technical writer for TechShop, and Nadine Battah, editor of TechShop, to talk all things spray guns!

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
ADAS: You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know with asTech’s Kris Bjerke

Jason Stahl talks with Kris Bjerke on what asTech is doing to address collision repairers’ ADAS needs.

By Jason Stahl
The Success and Growth of OEM Calibration

Jason Stahl talks with James Rodis and Andy Hipwell on the growth and expansion of OEM Calibration.

By Jason Stahl
ADAS and Social Media

Jason Stahl talks with AirPro Diagnostics’ Josh McFarlin on whether ADAS discussion on social media has been good or bad for the industry.

By Jason Stahl
I-CAR: Addressing the Tech Shortage and Training the Industry

Jason Stahl interviews I-CAR on new training courses it’s offering and what it’s doing to help ease the pain of the tech shortage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Body Bangin’: Are You Ready for the Southeast Collision Conference?

Micki Woods interviews Jordan Hendler and Josh Kent about the upcoming Southeast Collision Conference May 16-18, 2024 in Greensboro, N.C.

By Jason Stahl
Body Bangin’: Hidden Gems to Grow Your Business with Rick Selover

Micki Woods interviews collision consultant Rick Selover on things you can do to immediately impact your person, body and business.

By Jason Stahl
Body Bangin’: NORTHEAST Show Highlights with Ken Miller

Micki Woods interviews AASP/NJ President Ken Miller on highlights from the NORTHEAST Show.

By Jason Stahl
Body Bangin’: Overcoming Common Shop Challenges with Kyle Motzkus

Micki Woods interviews Kyle Motzkus of Hunter Auto Body on common challenges collision shops face.

By Jason Stahl