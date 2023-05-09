 Body Bangin': The Biggest Opportunity with Frank Terlep

Body Bangin’: The Biggest Opportunity with Frank Terlep

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Frank Terlep of Opus IVS on why ADAS calibration is the biggest business opportunity the collision industry has seen in the last 20 years.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs. 

In this episode, Woods interviews Frank Terlep, vice president of ADAS Solutions for Opus IVS, on why ADAS calibration is the biggest business opportunity the collision repair industry has seen in 20 years. Also, he points out things to think about before opening a calibration business:

  • $150,000-$225,000 is the typical investment to open a separate facility at about 4,000 square feet (allowing 10-12 calibrations per day
  • What does my market look like?
  • Do I have the building?
  • Flat floor
  • Proper equipment
  • Size
  • Staffing (need about three people — tech, porter, manager)

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: The Biggest Opportunity Our Industry Has Seen in Over 20 Years with Frank Terlep:

