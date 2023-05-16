Body Bangin’: Train Those Apprentices with Keith Egan of BeTag

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Keith Egan of BeTag, an equipment manufacturer with a unique program that has been highly effective in developing C techs, apprentices and journeyman into A and B techs — a huge help to shops that are having a hard time finding higher level techs … because they’re able to train the ones they already have!

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Train Those Apprentices with Keith Egan of BeTag: