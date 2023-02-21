 Body Bangin': Unlock Your Impossible Life with Chris M. King

Body Bangin’: Unlock Your Impossible Life with Chris M. King

Micki Woods interviews Chris M. King, author, keynote speaker and personal performance coach, about the power of our speech, mindset, limiting beliefs and the big question: What do you really want?

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Chris M. King, author, keynote speaker and personal performance coach, about the power of our speech, mindset, limiting beliefs and the big question: What do you really want?

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Unlock Your Impossible Life with Chris M. King:

