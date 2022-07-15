Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Dave Luehr

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing , has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews David Luehr of Elite Body Shop Solutions on how shops are successfully finding and retaining talent and why shops are not being affected by the “talent shortage”.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: How Shops are Finding & Retaining Talent with Dave Luehr.