Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and David Willett

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing , has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

Click Here to Read More

In this episode, Woods interviews David Willett of Spark Underwriters on five main ways shops can sustain success. Also, the importance of getting into a niche where there isn’t a lot of competition and the importance of getting to know at least three things about each employee so you can effectively build relationships with them and develop them.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: 5 Ways to Sustain Success in Your Shop with David Willett: