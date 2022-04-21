 Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Greg Lobsiger
Automotive Refinish: Avoiding Paint Redos, Part 1

Mastering Your Financials, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Five specific steps you can take to start building a stronger financial foundation at your shop.

Mastering Your Financials, Part 1

How often should you review your numbers? How do you create a good financial management system? We answer these questions and more.

  Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  Jan 17, 2022

It's 2022 — Is the

  Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Greg Lobsiger

Top 5 Stories of the Week

New Products of the Week

Videos of the Week

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Greg Lobsiger

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Greg Lobsiger, owner of Loren’s Body Shop, about how to make “stinkin’ good money” — part of which is figuring out what your numbers should look like and how to do the calculations to see if you’re profitable.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Make Stinkin’ Good Money in Your Shop with Greg Lobsiger.

