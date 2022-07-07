 Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and I-CAR's Thomas McFinch
News

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and I-CAR’s Thomas McFinch

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Thomas McFinch of I-CAR about I-CAR’s shift in focus from training to educating and understanding how to perform a proper vehicle repair and what goes into it … and what happens when you don’t!

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know with Thomas McFinch.

