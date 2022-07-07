Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and I-CAR’s Thomas McFinch

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing , has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Thomas McFinch of I-CAR about I-CAR’s shift in focus from training to educating and understanding how to perform a proper vehicle repair and what goes into it … and what happens when you don’t!

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know with Thomas McFinch.