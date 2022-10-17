Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Jamie McKinney

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing , has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Jamie McKinney, author of “Speak Up, Sister”, motivational speaker and leadership coach. McKinney grew up in the collision industry starting at PPG and found that her path as a female could help both women and men, alike, step up and feel empowered. She is fond of saying: “If you avoid the fear of striking out — that’s when you get to hit the home run.”

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: The Gifts & Opportunity of Being Different with Jamie McKinney: