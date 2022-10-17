 Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Jamie McKinney
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Jamie McKinney

on

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 4: What Could Go Wrong?

on

Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Final Overview

on

Paladin Industrial Coatings: Factory Pack Colors
Advertisement

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 4: What Could Go Wrong?

While in Oklahoma, the Caddy, with more than 180,000 miles on the odometer, decided it needed a rest. Keene turned the key and … nothing.

Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Final Overview

Paladin Industrial Coatings are the perfect coatings to defend, protect and enhance.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

News: ALLDATA Adds Nexpart Multi-Seller to Shop Manager

News: CCC Appoints New Chief Commercial and Customer Success Officer

News: SCRS, Spanesi Announce Booth Drawing at SEMA Show

News: AutoShop Solutions Supports TechForce Champion Campaign

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Video

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Jamie McKinney

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this episode, Woods interviews Jamie McKinney, author of “Speak Up, Sister”, motivational speaker and leadership coach. McKinney grew up in the collision industry starting at PPG and found that her path as a female could help both women and men, alike, step up and feel empowered. She is fond of saying: “If you avoid the fear of striking out — that’s when you get to hit the home run.”

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: The Gifts & Opportunity of Being Different with Jamie McKinney:

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

AirPro Diagnostics: Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 1

Video: Paladin Industrial Coatings: Clearcoat Options

Video: The Road to AAPEX, Episode 3

Video: Paladin Industrial Coatings: Three Basecoats

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business