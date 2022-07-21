Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Kyle Bradshaw

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing , has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Kyle Bradshaw, president of the Carolinas Collision Association and fixed ops director of K&M Collision, about the value of being a part of an association and also waivers — should you or shouldn’t you?

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Are Waivers a Thing of the Future: