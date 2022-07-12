Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Michael Bradshaw

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing , has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Michael Bradshaw, vice president of K&M Collision, discusses the competitive advantages that make his shop different, including many OEM certifications, understanding the insurance policy and how the appraisal clause works — and when to utilize that knowledge.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: What Makes Our Shop Different with Michael Bradshaw.