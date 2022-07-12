 Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Michael Bradshaw
Blind Spot Detection and Cross Traffic Alert Systems

Creating a P&L Statement, Part 2

What does cost of goods sold mean as it relates to a profit and loss statement?

Creating a P&L Statement, Part 1

Why is it important to create a clean profit and loss statement for your body shop?

News

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Michael Bradshaw

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Michael Bradshaw, vice president of K&M Collision, discusses the competitive advantages that make his shop different, including many OEM certifications, understanding the insurance policy and how the appraisal clause works — and when to utilize that knowledge.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: What Makes Our Shop Different with Michael Bradshaw.

