Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Mike Anderson

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing , has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

Click Here to Read More

In this episode, Woods interviews Mike Anderson of Collision Advice on growing your team to grow your business and change the way you compete. In the past, Anderson says, collision repair facilities struggled to get work so they focused on marketing. But today, everyone is busy with anywhere from two-week to two- to three-month backlogs, so Anderson believes the shops that will dominate will be those shops that can grow their team — whether that’s bettering their existing staff’s skills or hiring new people.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Change the Way You Compete with Mike Anderson.