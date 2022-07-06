 Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Mike Anderson
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Mike Anderson

on

Southeast Collision Conference Debuts with Message of Community and Unity

on

ASE Education Foundation Recognizes Field Managers

on

Repairify Acquires Automotive Training Group
Advertisement
The Tech Shortage: Safeguarding the Collision Industry’s Future

Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

The Auto Pros visit A&M Auto Service in Pineville, N.C. This episode is sponsored by FRAM.

Creating a Succession Plan

How do I transition my business? Do my kids take it over? Do I sell it? What is my business worth?

MORE POST

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

Trending Now

Events: Southeast Collision Conference Debuts with Message of Community and Unity

News: ASE Education Foundation Recognizes Field Managers

News: Repairify Acquires Automotive Training Group

News: CCC, CREF Award Scholarships to Two Collision Students

Current Issues

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Mike Anderson

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this episode, Woods interviews Mike Anderson of Collision Advice on growing your team to grow your business and change the way you compete. In the past, Anderson says, collision repair facilities struggled to get work so they focused on marketing. But today, everyone is busy with anywhere from two-week to two- to three-month backlogs, so Anderson believes the shops that will dominate will be those shops that can grow their team — whether that’s bettering their existing staff’s skills or hiring new people.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Change the Way You Compete with Mike Anderson.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: NABC to Host Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

News: SEMA Show to Highlight Vehicle Electrification Trends

News: PPG, CREF Award Scholarships to Seven Collision Students

News: AAA Says Record Number of Americans Will Hit the Road Over July 4 Holiday

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business