News

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Mike Townley

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Mike Townley, owner of Telesis Collision Center, on the best way to deal with industry pressures and how to identify different personality types among your employees to place them in the best positions for ultimate success.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Handling Industry Pressures & Thinking Outside the Box with Mike Townley:

