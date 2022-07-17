 Body Bangin' with Micki Woods, Kevin Lombard and Dave Caron
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Body Bangin' with Micki Woods, Kevin Lombard and Dave Caron

on

Focus Advisors: Consolidators Catch Their Breath in First Half of 2022

on

NABC Opens 2022 Nominations for Board of Directors

on

Podcasts of the Week
Advertisement
Troubleshooting Calibration Failures, Part 1

Blind Spot Detection and Cross Traffic Alert Systems

Are you familiar with ADAS blind spot detection and cross traffic alert systems?

Creating a P&L Statement, Part 2

What does cost of goods sold mean as it relates to a profit and loss statement?

MORE POST

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

Trending Now

News: Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods, Kevin Lombard and Dave Caron

News: Focus Advisors: Consolidators Catch Their Breath in First Half of 2022

News: NABC Opens 2022 Nominations for Board of Directors

News: Podcasts of the Week

Current Issues

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods, Kevin Lombard and Dave Caron

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this episode, Woods interviews Kevin Lombard and Dave Caron of Lombard Equipment about things to think about before you invest in collision equipment. Kevin, the owner of Lombard Equipment, has over 45 years in collision equipment and brings a lot of knowledge to the table along with Dave.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Dos & Don’ts of Purchasing Equipment with Kevin Lombard & David Caron.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Consolidators: CARSTAR Vendor Partners Hold Expo at CARSTAR Conference

Consolidators: Crash Champions, Service King Announce Strategic Transaction

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business