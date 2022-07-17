Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods, Kevin Lombard and Dave Caron

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing , has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Kevin Lombard and Dave Caron of Lombard Equipment about things to think about before you invest in collision equipment. Kevin, the owner of Lombard Equipment, has over 45 years in collision equipment and brings a lot of knowledge to the table along with Dave.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Dos & Don’ts of Purchasing Equipment with Kevin Lombard & David Caron.