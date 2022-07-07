Body Bangin' with Micki Woods, Rachel Collector and Patrick Porter

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing , has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Rachel Collector and Patrick Porter of Assured Performance — an OEC Company about how to maximize your OEM certifications and what Assured Performance can provide a shop that you may not be taking advantage of including the VIP Card Program, education, the power of dealership relationships and more.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Maximizing Those Certifications with Rachel Collector & Patrick Porter.