Body Bangin’: Write Your Strongest Sheet with Danny Gredinberg

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association's Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va.

In this episode, Woods interviews Danny Gredinberg, administrator of the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG), on how shops can utilize the DEG to get paid for what they do. Plus, they talk about the SCRS Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT), which provides collision repairers with an intelligent, easy-to-use estimate analysis tool that immediately identifies labor operations, line items and customizable charges that could be overlooked on an estimate.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Write Your Strongest Sheet with Danny Gredinberg: