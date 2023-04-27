 Body Bangin': Write Your Strongest Sheet with Danny Gredinberg

Body Bangin’: Write Your Strongest Sheet with Danny Gredinberg

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews DEG Administrator Danny Gredinberg on how shops can utilize the DEG to get paid for what they do.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs. 

In this episode, Woods interviews Danny Gredinberg, administrator of the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG), on how shops can utilize the DEG to get paid for what they do. Plus, they talk about the SCRS Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT), which provides collision repairers with an intelligent, easy-to-use estimate analysis tool that immediately identifies labor operations, line items and customizable charges that could be overlooked on an estimate.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Write Your Strongest Sheet with Danny Gredinberg:

FinishMaster: COVID, Consolidation and the Tech Shortage

Jason Stahl interviews Megan Gummer of FinishMaster on the tech shortage, COVID and helping body shops tackle their challenges.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Qualifying for the ERC Credit

Jason Stahl talks to Ray Roth of Stout about what the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) is and whether or not a collision repair facility can qualify for it.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Body Shop Consolidation Update with Laura Gay

Is it still the best time in the history of the collision repair industry to sell your shop? Sponsored by OEC and CollisionLink Plus.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fixing the Auto Body Tech Shortage: Part 2

Jason Stahl and Brandon Eckenrode discuss recent activities CREF has been involved with to help bring more talent into the collision industry. Sponsored by OEC and CollisionLink Plus.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

