 Body Bangin': You're Losing Money on Your Labor Rates

Body Bangin’: You’re Losing Money on Your Labor Rates!

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews John Shoemaker, business development manager with BASF Automotive Refinishes, on the difference between labor rates and labor types.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs. 

In this episode, Woods interviews John Shoemaker, business development manager with BASF Automotive Refinishes, about the difference between labor rates and labor types. After all, labor types determine labor rates!

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: You’re Losing Money on Your Labor Rates with John Shoemaker:

