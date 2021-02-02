Connect with us

News

BodyShop Business Kicks Off 22nd Annual Reader's Choice Contest

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

BodyShop Business is planning its 22nd annual Reader's Choice issue – an entire issue devoted to questions about the collision repair business that you want answered! But we can't do it without you. Click here to fill out the form by Feb. 10, 2021.

Submit a question about some industry-related issue you want an answer to, and if it's chosen, we'll not only find someone to write an article on your topic but also credit you for the idea – and give you $75!

Click here to submit your question! Click here to check out last year's Reader's Choice issue! It's time to put on your thinking caps and submit!

