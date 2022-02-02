 BodyShop Business Kicks Off 23rd Annual Reader's Choice Contest
BodyShop Business Kicks Off 23rd Annual Reader's Choice Contest

Is It Your Turn to Win Guess the Car?

Advantage Parts Solutions Expands into Oklahoma City

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Information Privacy
The Importance of Measuring Today's Vehicles (VIDEO)

5 Trends Impacting the P&C Insurance Industry in 2022 (VIDEO)

From ADAS to the changing work landscape, these five trends will impact the property & casualty insurance industry in 2022.

The Importance of a Year-End Review (VIDEO)

Do you sit down with your team at the end of the year to assess your successes and failures?

  Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

News

BodyShop Business Kicks Off 23rd Annual Reader’s Choice Contest

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

BodyShop Business is planning its 23rd annual Reader’s Choice issue – an entire issue devoted to questions about the collision repair business that you want answered! But we can’t do it without you. Click here to fill out the form by Feb. 11, 2022.

Submit a question about some industry-related issue you want an answer to, and if it’s chosen, we’ll not only find someone to write an article on your topic but also credit you for the idea – and give you $75!

Click here to submit your question! Click here to check out last year’s Reader’s Choice issue! It’s time to put on your thinking caps and submit!

