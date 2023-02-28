BodyShop Business Kicks Off 24th Annual Reader’s Choice Contest

BodyShop Business is planning its 24th annual Reader’s Choice issue – an entire issue devoted to questions about the collision repair business that you want answered! But we can’t do it without you. Click here to fill out the form by March 10, 2023.

Submit a question about some industry-related issue you want an answer to, and if it’s chosen, we’ll not only find someone to write an article on your topic but also credit you for the idea – and give you $75!

Click here to submit your question! Click here to check out last year’s Reader’s Choice issue! It’s time to put on your thinking caps and submit!