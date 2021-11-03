BodyShop Business Names Executives of the Year at SEMA

BodyShop Business named their Single-Shop and Multi-Shop Executives of the Year at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at the SEMA Show.

Click Here to Read More

Multi-Shop Executive of the Year Cheryl Boswell and Single-Shop Executive of the Year Steve Saunders

The single-shop winner was Steve Saunders, director of OE compliance at Faith Quality Auto Body in Murrieta, Calif., and the multi-shop winner was Cheryl Boswell, CEO and managing partner of DCR Systems.

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association, Collision Repair Education Foundation, I-CAR and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) also handed out awards. SCRS awarded Toby Chess the March Taylor Kina’ole Award, which is named in honor of collision repair legend March Taylor who tragically passed in 2007. The Hawaiian word “kina’ole” means doing the right thing, in the right way, at the right time, in the right place, to the right person, for the right reason, with the right feeling – the first time.