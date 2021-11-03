Connect with us

News

BodyShop Business Names Executives of the Year at SEMA

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

BodyShop Business named their Single-Shop and Multi-Shop Executives of the Year at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at the SEMA Show.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Multi-Shop Executive of the Year Cheryl Boswell and Single-Shop Executive of the Year Steve Saunders

The single-shop winner was Steve Saunders, director of OE compliance at Faith Quality Auto Body in Murrieta, Calif., and the multi-shop winner was Cheryl Boswell, CEO and managing partner of DCR Systems.

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association, Collision Repair Education Foundation, I-CAR and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) also handed out awards. SCRS awarded Toby Chess the March Taylor Kina’ole Award, which is named in honor of collision repair legend March Taylor who tragically passed in 2007. The Hawaiian word “kina’ole” means doing the right thing, in the right way, at the right time, in the right place, to the right person, for the right reason, with the right feeling – the first time.

Advertisement

For more information on the other award winners, check back at bodyshopbusiness.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Events: SEMA Hosts SCORE Baja 1000 Experience

News: AutoShop Solutions Appoints Margaret Palango CEO

News: Repairify Hires New VP of Training & Organizational Development

Associations: Alicia Figurelli Inducted into AASP/NJ Hall of Fame

Advertisement

on

BodyShop Business Names Executives of the Year at SEMA

on

Top Trending Vehicles of the Year Announced at SEMA Show

on

AirPro Diagnostics Receives Patent on Auggie Calibration Device

on

Rotary Launches 24/7 Virtual Support
Connect with us

Video

Recent Posts

Video: WATCH: SEMA Day 2, Collision

News: BodyShop Business Names Executives of the Year at SEMA

Video: WATCH: Chip Foose Experience at SEMA

Video: WATCH: Evercoat Launches New Light Speed LED Cure System

Products: Evercoat Introduces Light Speed LED Cure System
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems
Contact: Kristine GallagherPhone: 855-6 AXALTA
50 Applied Bank Blvd. Suite 300, Glen Mills PA 19342
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

ADHESIVES FOR TOYOTA COLLISION REPAIR

Sponsored Content

Your Shop’s Least Invasive Repair Method: What is Glue Pull Repair?
Connect
BodyShop Business