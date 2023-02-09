BodyShop Business: The Podcast — Listen Up!

It’s always good to have choices, right? Chocolate or vanilla ice cream, red vehicle or black vehicle, hamburger or hot dog.

With BodyShop Business: The Podcast, you have choices too! Want to watch it? You can. Or maybe you can’t watch it because you’re commuting home from your job — not a problem, you can listen! With it being a video podcast, the choice is yours!

So listen up! If you missed any of the previous episodes and want to catch up on your drive home or during your morning workout, click below: