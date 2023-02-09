 BodyShop Business: The Podcast — Listen Up!

BodyShop Business: The Podcast — Listen Up!

BodyShop Business: The Podcast offers both listening and watching options so you can learn on the go wherever you are!

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

It’s always good to have choices, right? Chocolate or vanilla ice cream, red vehicle or black vehicle, hamburger or hot dog.

With BodyShop Business: The Podcast, you have choices too! Want to watch it? You can. Or maybe you can’t watch it because you’re commuting home from your job — not a problem, you can listen! With it being a video podcast, the choice is yours!

So listen up! If you missed any of the previous episodes and want to catch up on your drive home or during your morning workout, click below:

USDOT Launches Roadway Safety Call to Action

The Call to Action campaign asks stakeholders to commit to specific actions in 2023 to reduce serious injuries and deaths on our roadways, which have reached crisis levels.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has launched the U.S. Department of Transportation's (DOT) National Roadway Safety Strategy Call to Action campaign, asking stakeholders to commit to specific actions in 2023 to reduce serious injuries and deaths on our roadways, which have reached crisis levels. The department has also shared 49 voluntary commitments to action from early adopters, including health and safety advocates, the private sector, municipal and law enforcement organizations, and more. 

SEMA Sponsors ZEV Conversion Rebate Bill in California

Senate Bill 301 would create a financial rebate program for converting gas and diesel-powered motor vehicles into zero-emissions-vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 30.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 30.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

The latest association news on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

NGK/NTK, Autel Create Diagnostic Webinar Series

NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.), Inc., and Autel U.S. have again joined forces to create diagnostic webinar sessions.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR Ranked First Again in Collision by Entrepreneur

CARSTAR has been ranked number one in the collision repair category among the top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2023 Franchise 500.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Announces Executive Promotions

Classic Collision has announced the promotion of Alexander Brinkman and Cody Johnson to vice president of mergers and acquisitions.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces 2023 Board of Trustees Officers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association announced that its board of trustees has elected new officers for 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers