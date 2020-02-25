Connect with us

Events

BodyShop Business, WIN to Address the Tech Shortage

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

BodyShop Business is inviting the entire collision industry to attend a special event sponsored by the Women’s Industry Network (WIN): “2020 Research Results, Collision Repair Hiring Trends and Opportunities.”

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The event will be held Wednesday, March 11 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Babcox Media, 3550 Embassy Parkway, Fairlawn, Ohio (15 minutes south of Cleveland and north of Akron). The event is free for WIN members; $10 for non-members. All proceeds go to the WIN Scholarship Fund. Refreshments will be served.

In 2016, I-CAR estimated that at least 56,000 body shop jobs were unfilled at the nation’s 34,000 collision repair facilities. We’re trying to help solve the tech shortage!

We will present results from an in-depth, nationwide study, sponsored by WIN, that will lend some insight into:

  • Why techs are choosing a collision repair career
  • What the priorities are when it comes to working in the PBE industry
  • What the industry’s key strengths and weaknesses are
  • Why women in collision repair are becoming a significant presence

There will be a discussion panel featuring:

  • BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl
  • WIN Chair Cheryl Boswell
  • BodyShop Business Managing Editor Aime Szymanski
  • Babcox Media Audience Insights Manager Bruce Kratofil

Plus, learn about WIN – its features, advantages and benefits – and why membership may help your career!

Advertisement

To register, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

BodyShop Business, WIN to Address the Tech Shortage

on

Registration Now Open for 2020 PBES Conference

on

Education Sessions to Take Center Stage at HD Repair Forum

on

Midwest Auto Body Trade Show Set for Feb. 27-29, 2020
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Axalta Customizes Cars for Children with Challenges

Legislation: Vehicle Safety Inspection Bill Headed to W.V. House

News: ASE Establishes New Mission Statement

Products: SUN Collision Repair Introduces Interactive Wiring Diagrams

Events: BodyShop Business, WIN to Address the Tech Shortage
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Abaris Training Resourses Inc

Abaris Training Resourses Inc
Contact: Louis DorworthPhone: 775-827-6568Fax: 775-827-6599
, Reno NV
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Attention: Please Post This Important Safety Information for Your Customers

Sponsored Content

How to Explain the Value of OEM Parts to Your Customers
Connect