Bosch Adds New Remote OEM Diagnostic Software Capabilities to Scan Tools

Starting next year, Bosch DVCI scan tool users will be able to utilize licensed and authorized OEM diagnostic software remotely on most major vehicle brands, via a single user interface. ASE-certified technicians will be able to perform complex scans remotely in real-time at the car, using internet-connected scan tools. Reports generated by OEM diagnostic software will be gathered in a central database with the ability to be sent to clients or insurance carriers directly or be made available for access at a later date.

The new offering from Bosch is designed for automotive and collision repair shops in need of access to OEM diagnostic software for diagnostic, insurance or other repair requirements. It also eliminates the need for shops to maintain multiple OEM scan tools, reducing costs and complexity.