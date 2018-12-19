Body Shop Business
Bosch Adds Repair-Source OEM Service and Repair Information Database to ADS Scan Tools

Bosch Automotive Aftermarket has announced the addition of Repair-Source, the largest comprehensive library of OEM service and repair information in North America, to its ADS series professional diagnostic scan tools. The new database, included with Bosch’s annual diagnostic subscription, is available now in software version 3.5.

Technicians and shop owners can save thousands of dollars every year with Repair-Source, which can replace multiple subscriptions for OE information. Repair-Source is included in Bosch’s annual diagnostic subscription cost, at no extra charge.

“With Repair-Source and the new software version 3.5, techs can use this go-to diagnostic tool to scan more vehicles, confirm more diagnostic tests and turn cars more often with the correct repairs,” said Danijela Haskin, product manager. “Our tools make shops money, and the addition of Repair-Source gives them more repair information, in the tool and at the vehicle, to maximize their hours.”

Technicians using a Bosch ADS tool will see the Repair-Source service information database on-screen after downloading and installing software version 3.5. Repair-Source provides direct access to OEM service procedures, DTC troubleshooting, torque specifications, wiring diagrams, TSBs, maintenance schedules, fluid recommendations and more. Combining the most relevant service and vehicle info with Bosch diagnostics can help techs diagnose and repair vehicles faster and with more confidence, reducing comebacks. In addition, Repair-Source integration brings:

  • Component locations
  • DTC codes and definitions
  • Estimated work times
  • Parts and part vector illustrations
  • Fluid recommendations
  • Maintenance schedules
  • Service procedures and specifications
  • Technical service bulletins (TSBs)
  • Vehicle identification and premium options
  • Wiring diagrams

Version 3.5 software release notes and additional information on Repair-Source can be found at www.BoschDiagnostics.com/Pro.

