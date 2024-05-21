 Bosch Auto Service Salinas Celebrates Grand Opening

Bosch Auto Service Salinas Celebrates Grand Opening

Bosch Auto Service Salinas, formerly Dick Adams Automotive, received a full interior and exterior Bosch Auto Service rebrand, a new ADAS machine and more.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Bosch Automotive Workshop Services LLC recently celebrated the grand opening of its first workshop franchisee in Salinas, Calif.

Bosch Auto Service Salinas opened to the public on May 20, 2024, and offers complete auto repair services. Jim Adams, owner of Bosch Auto Service Salinas — formerly Dick Adams Automotive — is the first owner to join the Bosch Auto Service Franchise.

Bosch Auto Service Salinas builds on Adams’ extensive experience, having served the Salinas community for almost 50 years. The shop received significant upgrades, including a full interior and exterior Bosch Auto Service rebrand, a new vehicle alignment machine and a new ADAS machine for calibration and servicing, along with access to Bosch resources, tools, equipment, training and business support, including software and management resources to streamline servicing and workflow.

“We’re proud to have furthered our commitment to the local community through the opening of Bosch Auto Service Salinas,” said Adams. “Our staff and technician team remain unchanged, allowing us to continue to serve our customers with the same level of customer service and quality that’s expected. We’re happy to offer an advanced customer experience with access to state-of-the-art emerging technologies, and a new online scheduling tool to aid in customer convenience.”

The Bosch Auto Service Franchise program builds on more than 135 years of shop-support experience from Bosch workshop concepts, assisting workshops in the independent automotive aftermarket by offering a business model rooted in technology-driven strategy and trusted experience from the brand’s extensive OE and aftermarket relationships. Workshops who join the franchise will gain access to Bosch resources, tools, equipment and new technology for their business.

For more information on Bosch Auto Service franchise opportunities, visit franchise.boschautoservice.com.

