Bosch Launches New ADAS and Body Electronics Catalog

Robert Bosch, LLC has announced the release of its new advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and body electronics catalog. Available in ACES format, this new catalog offers better visibility, fast and accurate information, and access to application data and images for over 230 ADAS and body electronics parts.

The new catalog features all available Bosch ADAS and body electronics-related parts, including:

Park Pilot ultrasonic parking sensors – Easy-to-install park-assist sensors that detect when there is an object around a vehicle

– Easy-to-install park-assist sensors that detect when there is an object around a vehicle Wheel speed sensors – A crucial element of anti-lock braking systems (ABS) that transmit the wheel speed data to various modules to determine safe braking and traction control

– A crucial element of anti-lock braking systems (ABS) that transmit the wheel speed data to various modules to determine safe braking and traction control Engine cooling fans – A critical component of a vehicle’s cooling systems that supplies a sufficient flow at idle to prevent a vehicle from overheating while sitting in traffic

– A critical component of a vehicle’s cooling systems that supplies a sufficient flow at idle to prevent a vehicle from overheating while sitting in traffic Auxiliary water pumps – OEM quality pumps that assist with turbo charger, fuel, transmission and battery/e-motor cooling

– OEM quality pumps that assist with turbo charger, fuel, transmission and battery/e-motor cooling Relays – Switches controlled by electrical power that perform consistently reliable switching operations in both automobiles and off-highway applications (coming Q4)

As more vehicles become equipped with ADAS, there is an increased demand for quality OEM replacement parts in the independent aftermarket. In addition, the electrification of vehicles means electric water pumps will be needed to cool the battery system. Many EV and hybrid vehicles have at least one electric water pump, and newer models are coming out with two or three across the vehicles. Through the launch of the ADAS and Body Electronics Catalog, Bosch bolsters its commitment to deliver more ADAS and body electronics parts in the coming years to meet these growing demands.

“With the advancement of automotive safety systems technology, ADAS products are becoming standard on many vehicles,” said Amanda Nesta, product specialist for vehicle electronics at Bosch. “That said, we’re planning to release additional OE replacement parts needed for collision repairs in the coming year, including rearview cameras, distance control sensors, radars, ABS and ESP hydraulic modulators and thermal control valves.”

For more information regarding Bosch ADAS and body electronics parts offerings and other Bosch products, visit BoschAutoParts.com.

