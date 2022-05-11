Bosch Releases 4.21 Software Update for ADS Scan Tools

News: Certified Collision Group Adds Industry Veteran to Leadership Team
Bosch announced it has released the 4.21 software update for the ADS and ADS X series tools. The update will include more 2022 model year coverage from foreign and domestic brands and added ADAS calibrations, with an extensive list of additional functional tests and features. This update empowers technicians to service new vehicle technology in a wide variety of makes and models.
The latest ADS software version adds the following functionality and optimizations:
- 2022 coverage added – DTC, data support and bi-directional functions: Technicians are now able to support more domestic and foreign vehicles across various brands including Ford, Mercedes and Hyundai with updated functionality to better service vehicles.
- New ADAS calibration coverage: Technicians will now have the ability to provide calibration ser-vices to more Nissan, Subaru and BMW models, expanding the breadth of their service offerings.
- Special functions and software enhancements: The update introduces Volumetric Efficiency Tests – a function that is not usually included on most other tools – which will assist technicians in deter-mining the health of any engine that supports mass airflow (MAF). Additionally, the ability to add shop logos to scan reports has been improved for streamlined reporting efforts.
Bosch ADS users with a current subscription can install the updates after automatically receiving the download.
For more information, click here.