Bosch Releases 5.0 Software Update for ADS and ADS X Scan Tools 

Bosch has released the 5.0 software update for the ADS and ADS X series scan tools.
The update further improves user experience by granting technicians the ability to access Module-Specific Data Stream Items and Special Tests directly from the DTC Results screen. The update will also allow technicians to sort and search saved reports using filters including year, make, model and other factors. Additionally, users will be able to increase reporting efficiency by accessing more options when conducting a report.
The latest ADS 5.0 software update was developed by leveraging feedback directly from technicians to improve overall experience, and adds the following functionality and optimizations:
- Data stream/special test access from DTC scan results: Technicians will no longer need to exit the DTC Results screen to access the Module-Specific Data Stream Items or Special Tests pages, eliminating the need for technicians to memorize the module when performing a scan.
- Enhanced sorting and searching options for saved reports: Users will now have the ability to sort saved reports by date, VIN, YMM and repair order. Additionally, technicians can search saved reports by year, make, model, VIN, repair order number, report date range, report type and scan mode. Technicians can now efficiently search and share vehicle reports without losing progress on current scans.
- Last scan results and new coverage: Technicians will no longer need to re-run a scan when retrieving the latest scan results and toggling between Scan Reports and other screens. After selecting Read DTCs, a pop-up window will appear allowing users to view or re-run a previous scan. The 5.0 update also includes new coverage for Ford models and all new General Motors vehicle systems, including the Ford EcoSport, E-Transit, Mustang Mach-E, Transit-150, Transit-250, Transit-350 and HD, and more.
Bosch ADS users with a current subscription can install the updates after automatically receiving the download.
For more information, visit boschdiagnostics.com.