Breathable Air From Your Existing Air Compressor

Compliance with the OSHA requirement for Grade “D” Breathable Air can be accomplished with the use of a Quality Air Breathing System manufactured by Martech Services Company.

According to Tom Wright, director of sales and marketing for Martech, when placed near the point of use, a Quality Air Breathing System will work with the existing compressed air supply. The four-stage filtration filters the air, and the on-board carbon monoxide monitor continuously monitors the air quality for compliance with current OSHA standards.

“Quality Air Breathing Systems are, by design, the affordable solution to providing the breathable air required to protect painters, blasters and welders,” said Wright. “Complete systems designed to fit the user’s facilities and needs to include hoods, masks and hoses are also available.”

With the ever-increasing awareness and need to properly protect workers while working in contaminated air spaces, the systems are designed for multiple users and ease of use. Systems are capable of supporting two or more persons at the same time. Accessories can even increase or decrease the temperature of the air supply for improved user comfort.

Major corporations look to Martech Services Company for their air-supplied system needs. National dealer equipment programs and major paint manufacturers alike have chosen Martech as their preferred source. Additionally, each system is backed by a one-year warranty and supported by a toll-free sales and service telephone support staff, around the clock, 7 days a week.