Brent Henkle Joins Elite Body Shop Solutions

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Elite Body Shop Solutions announced it has added Bret Henkle to its team.

“We’re proud to announce that Brent Henkle, a matchless professional in our industry, is now working together with the rest of the Elite team on crafting unique solutions for body shop owners,” said Dave Luehr, CEO of Elite Body Shop Solutions. “His vast and versatile skills will be indispensable in helping our body shop clients succeed.”

Henkle, who has 34 years of experience in the automotive industry, obtained hands-on experience with Price’s Collision Centers, working closely with every department to optimize performance, grow the business and elevate employee engagement.

As a training manager with Elite, Henkle will focus on helping body shops harness the power of their management systems. Working directly with body shops and all their departments, he will help them customize the system to reflect the shop’s unique workflow.

“Brent will be an asset in equipping our clients with the savvy they need to skyrocket their businesses,” said Luehr. “We’re so excited as a team to see him working with body shops and witness his expertise firsthand.”

Collision repairers who would like to talk to Henkle about improving workflow and increasing efficiency can reach him at [email protected].

