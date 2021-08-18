Brent Henkle Joins Elite Body Shop Solutions

Click Here to Read More

“We’re proud to announce that Brent Henkle, a matchless professional in our industry, is now working together with the rest of the Elite team on crafting unique solutions for body shop owners,” said Dave Luehr, CEO of Elite Body Shop Solutions. “His vast and versatile skills will be indispensable in helping our body shop clients succeed.”

Henkle, who has 34 years of experience in the automotive industry, obtained hands-on experience with Price’s Collision Centers, working closely with every department to optimize performance, grow the business and elevate employee engagement.

As a training manager with Elite, Henkle will focus on helping body shops harness the power of their management systems. Working directly with body shops and all their departments, he will help them customize the system to reflect the shop’s unique workflow.