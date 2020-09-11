Connect with us

Buyer Registration Now Open for SEMA360

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Attendee registration for buyers and resellers to participate in SEMA360 is now open at sema360.com. Available to SEMA-member buyers at no cost, SEMA360 is the new B2B online marketplace taking place Nov. 2-6, 2020, that will allow the industry to conduct business in the absence of the SEMA Show.

After organizers announced that the live SEMA Show would not be taking place in Las Vegas in 2020, SEMA360 was created as an alternative to provide the automotive specialty equipment industry with a single source from which to obtain information about new products and project vehicles while allowing manufacturers and resellers to connect quickly and efficiently. Leveraging the SEMA Show’s database and its partnerships with worldwide media, SEMA360 will give participants the ability to make quality connections and conduct valuable business that will support growth in the coming year. Fee is $25 for qualified buyers who are not SEMA members. The fee is waived for buyers who are SEMA members.

“The industry made clear that they are in need of a resource that will bring businesses together, focus on new products and give them the tools to help them successfully move into 2021,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “I’m confident that SEMA360 is the best solution for helping the industry during this challenging time. While I wish that we would be able to gather in person, SEMA360 is the industry’s best alternative to a live event.”

In SEMA360, buyers will be able to easily navigate and browse thousands of new products, complete with specs, details, demonstration videos and vehicle application. Manufacturers will have staff and product specialists available to connect and provide additional information in real-time. Throughout the weeklong event, buyers will also have access to special targeted seminars and online networking discussions.

“The New Products Showcase and Project Vehicle Gallery are key features that buyers will not be able to find anywhere else,” said Gattuso. “Manufacturers have been busy working on new products during these past several months. Buyers will be able to see what the newest offerings are quickly, easily and efficiently.”

Qualified SEMA-member buyers may register to participate in SEMA360 for free ($25 for nonmembers) at sema360.com. For more information, visit sema360.com, call (909) 396-0289 or email [email protected].

