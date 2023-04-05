B&Z Auto Color Joins Wesco Group

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that B&Z Auto Color has joined its family of companies.

B&Z Auto Color has three locations in Northern California: Modesto, Stockton and Turlock. B&Z has been servicing the Northern California market since 1923. The family has built a strong reputation over the years with customers and vendors alike.

“We welcome the B&Z Auto Color family and customers to the Wesco organization,” said Lloyd White, CEO of Wesco Group. “We are excited about what the employees and customers will bring to our growing presence and growth initiatives in California.”

The combined Wesco Group, which includes Wesco, Color Compass and Kemperle, makes it one of the largest privately-held PBE distributors in North America servicing customers from more than 136 stores, 13 distribution centers, 12 equipment divisions and 11 training centers.

For more information on the Wesco Group, visit wescopbe.com.