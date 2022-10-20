CAA to Hold Meeting on How to Deal with the DOI

The California Autobody Association (CAA) announced it will be holding a meeting on how to deal with the Department of Insurance (DOI) on Nov. 15, 2022 at the Wyndham Hotel Sacramento in Sacramento, Calif.

Click Here to Read More

The CAA states that this meeting will help collision repairers deal with insurance company issues facing the auto body industry in the future. A follow-up meeting will cover the many hidden agreements, concessions and admissions mentioned by DOI representatives.

The meeting is mandatory RSVP and pre-pay only and will cost $60 for CAA members. There will be a meet-and-greet from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., dinner from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the meeting itself will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To RSVP, contact Ryan McClune at (916) 557-8100 ext. 1 or [email protected].