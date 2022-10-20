 CAA to Hold Meeting on How to Deal with the DOI
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

CAA to Hold Meeting on How to Deal with the DOI

on

SCRS to Present Blend Study Results at Upcoming CIC

on

SCRS to Hold Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at SEMA

on

SEMA Hires Senior VP of Public and Government Affairs
Advertisement

Calibrating a Forward-Facing Camera

What do the automakers say about calibrating forward-facing cameras?

Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Jamie McKinney

Micki Woods interviews motivational speaker and author Jamie McKinney on helping both women and men step up and feel empowered.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

Events: Electric Vehicles Immersed Throughout 2022 SEMA Show

Associations: CAA to Hold Meeting on How to Deal with the DOI

News: Hunter Engineering to Exhibit Latest WinAlign Software Update at SEMA 2022

Consolidators: Crash Champions, NABC Donate Recycled Ride to Phoenix Family

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

CAA to Hold Meeting on How to Deal with the DOI

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The California Autobody Association (CAA) announced it will be holding a meeting on how to deal with the Department of Insurance (DOI) on Nov. 15, 2022 at the Wyndham Hotel Sacramento in Sacramento, Calif.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The CAA states that this meeting will help collision repairers deal with insurance company issues facing the auto body industry in the future. A follow-up meeting will cover the many hidden agreements, concessions and admissions mentioned by DOI representatives.

The meeting is mandatory RSVP and pre-pay only and will cost $60 for CAA members. There will be a meet-and-greet from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., dinner from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the meeting itself will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To RSVP, contact Ryan McClune at (916) 557-8100 ext. 1 or [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: WIN Announces Annual Sponsorship Program

Associations: AASP/NJ to Present Russ Robson Scholarship Award to Young Tech

Associations: CIECA Reactivates Calibration Committee

Associations: CCA, WMABA Partner to Host Southeast Collision Conference

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business