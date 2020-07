The California Autobody Association (CAA) announced it will be holding a virtual meeting on towing and storage laws July 30 from 11 a.m.-noon PST.

Click Here to Read More

Matt Gibson of the Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) will give a presentation on towing and storage laws and conduct a Q & A session with attendees.

In addition, CAA lobbyist Jack Molodanof will offer an update on recent legislative initiatives.

To register for this event, click here. For more information, click here or email [email protected].