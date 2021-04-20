Caliber Adds Roland Smith to Board of Directors

Caliber, parent company to Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Glass and Caliber Auto Care, announced that Roland Smith will be joining its Board of Directors, effective April 19.

Roland Smith Smith is a seasoned board member and executive, bringing over 30 years of experience in consumer brands and multi-unit operations spanning the hospitality, entertainment, supermarket and office product industries. He currently serves as the chairman of the board of directors of Jack’s Family Restaurants and previously served as chairman of the board of 24-Hour Fitness, Office Depot and Carmike Cinemas and a member of the board of directors of Dunkin’ Brands and The Wendy’s Company. As a member of Caliber’s board, Smith will provide strategic guidance to support Caliber’s operations, teammates, partners and customers. “I am delighted to welcome Roland to the Caliber board and family,” said Steve Grimshaw, executive chairman of Caliber. “Roland is a purpose-driven leader, which fits well with Caliber’s culture and longstanding purpose of ‘Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life.’ His track record of results, combined with his broad experience, will greatly benefit Caliber.”

