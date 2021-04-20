Connect with us

News

Caliber Adds Roland Smith to Board of Directors

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Caliber, parent company to Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Glass and Caliber Auto Care, announced that Roland Smith will be joining its Board of Directors, effective April 19.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Roland Smith

Smith is a seasoned board member and executive, bringing over 30 years of experience in consumer brands and multi-unit operations spanning the hospitality, entertainment, supermarket and office product industries. He currently serves as the chairman of the board of directors of Jack’s Family Restaurants and previously served as chairman of the board of 24-Hour Fitness, Office Depot and Carmike Cinemas and a member of the board of directors of Dunkin’ Brands and The Wendy’s Company. As a member of Caliber’s board, Smith will provide strategic guidance to support Caliber’s operations, teammates, partners and customers.

“I am delighted to welcome Roland to the Caliber board and family,” said Steve Grimshaw, executive chairman of Caliber. “Roland is a purpose-driven leader, which fits well with Caliber’s culture and longstanding purpose of ‘Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life.’ His track record of results, combined with his broad experience, will greatly benefit Caliber.”

Advertisement

In addition to his board work, Smith has served as a successful executive across a number of businesses, including as chairman and CEO of Office Depot, CEO of Wendy’s Company, president and CEO of AMF, president and CEO of American Golf Corporation, CEO of Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. and CEO of Delhaize America, Inc., the parent company of several grocery store chains – as well as additional senior leadership roles earlier in his career. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Smith served as an officer with the U.S. Army for seven years.

“We look forward to working with Roland on the Caliber board and to leverage his unique perspective on retail strategy and operations for consumer-facing brands,” said Mark Sanders, president and CEO of Caliber. “Roland’s experience in business transformation and passion for delivering enterprise, teammate and customer value will serve Caliber well as we continue our mission to become the most trusted automotive service provider in every community we serve.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Light Truck Sales Continue to Skyrocket, Says SEMA

News: Autotrader Names 10 Best Electric Cars for 2021

Associations: WIN Education Conference Adds New Panel Discussion

News: National Coatings/Single Source Joins CIF as Annual Donor

Advertisement

on

Caliber Adds Roland Smith to Board of Directors

on

New Report Predicts Global Growth of Electric Vehicles

on

AirPro Diagnostics Enters Licensing Agreement with Auto Techcelerators

on

Volkswagen AG Approves Car-O-Liner Resistance Spot Welder
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Goliath Carts Introduces ADAS Calibration and Scanning Cart

News: New Report Predicts Global Growth of Electric Vehicles

News: AirPro Diagnostics Enters Licensing Agreement with Auto Techcelerators

News: Volkswagen AG Approves Car-O-Liner Resistance Spot Welder

Products: Suburban Manufacturing Introduces New Hose Bundle Label
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

PROXXON, Inc.

PROXXON, Inc.
Phone: +1 (828) 522-4377Fax: +1 (828) 522-4376
P.O. Box 1909, Hickory North Carolina 28603-1909
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business