Caliber Announces Sherry Vidal-Brown as Chief People Officer

Caliber, parent company of Caliber Collision , Caliber Auto Glass, Caliber Auto Care and Protech Automotive Solutions, announced the appointment of Sherry Vidal-Brown as chief people officer. In this role, Vidal-Brown will support the company’s purpose, Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life, while leading all facets of teammate resources, including professional development programs, organizational strategy and teammate services operations.

“We are thrilled to have Sherry join Caliber in this crucial leadership role.” said Mark Sanders, president and CEO of Caliber. “Our teammates are the heart and soul of Caliber. I am confident Sherry will inspire them and provide creative solutions that allow all teammates to reach their full potential. She brings with her a strong background of building and leading high-performance organizations. We are fortunate to add her deep experience and valuable perspective to our executive leadership team.”

Vidal-Brown comes to Caliber most recently from G6 Hospitality, where she led HR strategy, business transformation and internal communications as chief HR and communications officer. Prior to G6 Hospitality, Vidal-Brown built a distinguished career serving in various human resources leadership positions and consulting roles with FedEx, American Airlines, Bain & Company and Korn Ferry. Vidal-Brown holds a doctorate in psychology from Texas A&M University and a master of business administration in marketing and management from the University of Houston. She is an avid volunteer in the community and supports multiple charitable organizations. She also serves on the boards of North Texas Make-A-Wish Foundation and Dallas Chamber of Commerce Executive Women’s Roundtable.